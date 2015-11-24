CLOSE
Detroit
Home

The Plummer’s: Giving Thanks and Thanksgiving Dinner… Tonight

0 reads
Leave a comment

Most of us will sit down with family and friends to enjoy a full spread of Thanksgiving dinner… that’s a blessing. But, to BE a blessing to someone else is even better. Tonight at Ambassadors for Christ Church in Detroit, Lemuel O. Plummer, Founder and CEO of L. Plummer Media along with is dad; Pastor Glenn Plummer and the entire Plummer family, will bless 100 families with Turkeys and sides to prepare for their own family during a powerful Thanksgiving Service tonight!

Listen to the Details Here:

Thanksgiving Plummers

L. Plummer Media is an African American-owned full-service production company based in Los Angeles. The company has produced several series, including WeTV’s hit show, Mary Mary, BET’s The Sheards; Oxygen Network’s smash hit series, Preachers of L.A. and Preachers of Detroit. The third series in the Preachers franchise, Preachers of Atlanta debuts February 2016.

Also See2015’s Six Family Friendly Thanksgiving Must See Movies & How To Make A Perfect Turkey

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Ambassadors for Christ Church , Glenn Plummer , Lemuel Plummer , thanksgiving , Turkey giveaway

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close