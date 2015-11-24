The Plummer’s: Giving Thanks and Thanksgiving Dinner… Tonight

Most of us will sit down with family and friends to enjoy a full spread of Thanksgiving dinner… that’s a blessing. But, to BE a blessing to someone else is even better. Tonight at Ambassadors for Christ Church in Detroit, Lemuel O. Plummer, Founder and CEO of L. Plummer Media along with is dad; Pastor Glenn Plummer and the entire Plummer family, will bless 100 families with Turkeys and sides to prepare for their own family during a powerful Thanksgiving Service tonight!

Listen to the Details Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/11/plummers-thanksgiving.mp3

L. Plummer Media is an African American-owned full-service production company based in Los Angeles. The company has produced several series, including WeTV’s hit show, Mary Mary, BET’s The Sheards; Oxygen Network’s smash hit series, Preachers of L.A. and Preachers of Detroit. The third series in the Preachers franchise, Preachers of Atlanta debuts February 2016.

