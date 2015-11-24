Erica Campbell Turns Other Cheek After Car Is Stolen

via: Elev8.com

Erica Campbell had rough week last week! Someone stole her car! The gospel singer has been having a great year, up until this point. She took the high road after a dash of righteous anger.

She tweeted:

Sucks to come home and find out your car was stolen😠 — Erica Campbell (@ImEricaCampbell) November 19, 2015

She was not discouraged though she tweeted after she calmed down:

I will Bless the Lord at all times and his praises shall continually be in my mouth

Hours after sharing the news on Twitter, Campbell’s car was found with some major damages. Source: Erica Campbell / Erica Campbell

