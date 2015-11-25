Memories That Bind the African-American Holiday Experience #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies

This hashtag that black Twitter is giving a whirl, #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies , has got me thinking about Rachel Dolezal and all of the black-culture litmus tests that people jokingly said they wanted her to take to confirm whether or not she was indeed black.

There are so many things that black Americans experience individually—and yet collectively—that thread our lives, especially during the holidays.

The #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies hashtags, tweets and memes describe all of the awkward, funny and memorable conversations and goings-on that African Americans can expect come Thursday. ~The Root

Here are the best ones:

When your uncle’s new gf makes the potato salad #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/KOfylrRoWJ — Petty White❣ (@Neyoncee_) November 24, 2015

#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies “when we get to your auntie house you better speak to people” pic.twitter.com/xzMWwUELxh — Troy Davis (@_JTHenderson) November 24, 2015

Then there’s my personal memory that actually happened in 2011:

That 1 family member who will #TurnUp at the drop of a hat. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/7i6yDp9UCa — Ms Myles (@randimyles2go) November 25, 2015

