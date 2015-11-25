A Jubilee Praise Party with the Legendary Lady Tramaine Hawkins

I can’t begin to tell you how much the music of the Hawkins Singers and Tramaine Hawkins has affected my life! So I was extremely happy to have a conversation with the legend herself. Lady Tramaine is in the Motor City for a special event tonight and we talked about that, as well as one of my favorite songs that brought me through a tough time in my life a few years ago.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/11/tramaine-hawkins-interview.mp3

Also See: High Notes: Gospel Charts And Stellar Awards Surprise & Yolanda Adams Tributes Tramaine Hawkins At Essence Music Festival [VIDEO]

