Le’Andria Johnson Goes Off Online Again Months After Drunken Periscope Rant

2013 BET Experience - Sunday Best Gospel Stage

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

(eewmagazine.com) Pastor and GRAMMY® Award-winning gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson posted a tweet containing profanity months after being blasted for a vulgar Labor Day Periscope broadcast.

—a clear cyber bird-flip to anyone who disagrees with her behavior.

Last September Johnson said,  “I was simply being me and enjoying being me,” during an interview with Nightly Spirit host Darlene McCoy. “At the end of the day, I am imperfect before my fans, before my family and imperfect before God.”

While Johnson may be undeniably gifted, large numbers of concerned believers are saying she is undeniably in need of deliverance, too.

Would closing ministry doors and taking away opportunities help her get her act together?

More Here

Also SeeLeAndria Johnson Explains Why She Curse & Drank Online & Meet The Cast Of Preachers Of Atlanta [VIDEO]

 

