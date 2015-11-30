Free Christmas Music from Detroit’s Own Clareta Haddon-Jackson Along With Her Husband & Children

This holiday season the Jackson Family is sharing a special gift with everyone. Clareta and her family Pastor Tony Jackson (husband), Kaydence (daughter) and Anthony (Son) have put together a great five song EP titled A Jackson Family Christmas, and it’s absolutely free!

This inspirational project includes each family member’s unique way of sharing their favorite season’s classics like “Oh Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High, “Joy to the World” and opening with one heartwarming original featuring the entire family “Don’t Forget Jesus.”

Clareta and Tony are so excited to share the talents of her children with the world and feel this is the beginning of many family projects to come. You can download all the tracks by visiting claretamusic.com

Also See: Clareta Haddon-Jackson: Singing, Reaching & Teaching Her Way & Deitrick Haddon Delivers ‘Under Control’ [EXCLUSIVE LIVE PERFORMANCE]

