CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Free Christmas Music from Detroit’s Own Clareta Haddon-Jackson Along With Her Husband & Children

1 reads
Leave a comment

This holiday season the Jackson Family is sharing a special gift with everyone. Clareta and her family Pastor Tony Jackson (husband), Kaydence (daughter) and Anthony (Son) have put together a great five song EP titled A Jackson Family Christmas, and it’s absolutely free!

Clareta Haddon Jackson & Family

Source: Artist / Stagelife Consultants

This inspirational project includes each family member’s unique way of sharing their favorite season’s classics like “Oh Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High, “Joy to the World” and opening with one heartwarming original featuring the entire family “Don’t Forget Jesus.”

Clareta and Tony are so excited to share the talents of her children with the world and feel this is the beginning of many family projects to come. You can download all the tracks by visiting claretamusic.com

Also SeeClareta Haddon-Jackson: Singing, Reaching & Teaching Her Way & Deitrick Haddon Delivers ‘Under Control’ [EXCLUSIVE LIVE PERFORMANCE]

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Christmas music , Clareta Haddon-Jackson , Family Christmas , Jackson Family , Pastor Tony Jackson

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close