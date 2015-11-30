CLOSE
Soon, a Funny Little Airplane Could Drop Off Your Package in 30-Minutes or Less [[Video]]

Amazon announced this weekend that they are excited about Prime Air calling it, “A future delivery system from Amazon designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using small unmanned aerial vehicles, also called drones.”

No word on when this will happen but Amazon Prime Air says its “future service will deliver packages up to five pounds in 30 minutes or less using small drones, and will take advantage of sophisticated “sense and avoid” technology, as well as a high degree of automation to safely operate to distances of 10 miles or more.”

Those who are old enough to remember, this seems like a scene straight out the cartoon, The Jetsons.

