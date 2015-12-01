CLOSE
Holiday
Heard of Black Friday & Cyber Monday… But What About #GivingTuesday?

(via: givingtuesday.org)

#GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

Source: GivingTuesday.org / Logos & Graphics

Created by 92nd Street Y—a cultural center in New York City that, since 1874, has been bringing people together around the values of service and giving back—#GivingTuesday connects diverse groups of individuals, communities and organizations around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving. A team of influencers and founding partners joined forces—collaborating across sectors, offering expertise and working tirelessly—to launch #GivingTuesday and have continued to shape, grow and strengthen the movement.

Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday.

JOIN the movement and use the free tools and resources on givingtuesday.org to get started.

