Heard of Black Friday & Cyber Monday… But What About #GivingTuesday?

(via: givingtuesday.org)

#GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

Created by 92nd Street Y—a cultural center in New York City that, since 1874, has been bringing people together around the values of service and giving back—#GivingTuesday connects diverse groups of individuals, communities and organizations around the world for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving. A team of influencers and founding partners joined forces—collaborating across sectors, offering expertise and working tirelessly—to launch #GivingTuesday and have continued to shape, grow and strengthen the movement.

Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday.

JOIN the movement and use the free tools and resources on givingtuesday.org to get started.

Also See: 4 Reasons You Should Read ‘The Christmas Dance’ This Holiday Season & Game on Wednesday: Clues to Cure, Erase & Delete Holiday Blues

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!