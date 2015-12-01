CLOSE
World AIDS Day: Support Those Living With HIV, Remember Those Who Have Died

(via: eewmagazine.com)

While many people view December 1 as the official day when the countdown to Christmas truly begins, it is something more.

World day of AIDS

Source: Álex Cámara / Getty

It is also World AIDS Day, a time to support people living with HIV and commemorate those who have died. Globally, there are more than 34,000,000 who have had the virus and blacks in America are disproportionately impacted by this disease.

Although the virus has claimed an estimated 35 million lives since being first identified in 1984, new HIV infections have fallen 35 percent since 2001 to two million a year in 2014, and AIDS-related deaths have dropped more than 40 percent since 2004 to 1.2 million a year.

To learn everything you need to know about HIV-AIDS and World AIDS day, visit www.AIDS.gov.

More Here

Also SeeThe Death Rate Among Blacks With HIV Is Still Highest In The Nation & Charlie Sheen’s Life Should Serve As A Warning Against The Deadly Sins

 

