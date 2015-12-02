Gospel Music’s Casey J Earns 11 Stellar Awards Nominations

One of Christian/Gospel music’s newest singing sensations Casey J continues to make big strides in her booming career as a praise and worship artist.

EEW Magazine

The Atlanta native and former math teacher has earned 11 Stellar Award nominations, the most of any artist in this year’s pact of nominees. One of the biggest hits of this year was Casey’s inspiring tune “Fill Me Up” that spent 14 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Gospel AirPlay chart and eight weeks in the top spot on the Billboard Hot Gospel Songs hybrid chart.

She is also nominated in coveted categories such as Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year for her #1 bestselling debut album “The Truth” (Marquis Boone/Tyscot Records).

