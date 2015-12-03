Instagram Filters Some Of The Hottest Baby Names For 2015

New parents are looking to the stars and planets for inspiration and embracing gender-neutral baby names in a whole new way. They’re also honoring their babies with royal titles and paying tribute to one very celebrated holy man. (via: babycenter.com)

#Instagrambabies

Lux, Juno, Reyes, Ludwig, Amaro, Valencia, Willow. Gorgeous names, right? They evoke a sense of dignified calm, a subtle nostalgia, a quiet beauty, a … popular photo-sharing app owned by Facebook?

Yes, these are all names of Instagram filters and tools that add depth, artistry, and sparkle to lackluster landscapes and washed-out selfies. And they’re becoming increasingly popular names for babies.

Many new moms and dads are at home on social media and fluent in emoji, hashtags, and memes. Some wouldn’t even think of posting a photo on Facebook or Instagram without some creative tweaking. So why not put those favorite filters to an even better use?

The Instagram-inspired name Lux is up 75 percent on our list of baby boy names, and it’s slightly up on our list of baby girl names too. (Though technically not a filter, the photo-editing tool balances exposure, adds brightness, and makes images pop.)

One newer filter, Ludwig, jumped 42 percent on our boys’ name list. Other popular filter names for boys include Amaro (up 26 percent),Reyes (up 10 percent), Hudson (up 4 percent), and Kelvin (up 3 percent).

For baby girls, the name Juno leaped 30 percent in popularity. (The Juno filter, introduced in 2015, makes outdoor photos especially gorgeous.)Valencia, which gives pictures a soft, warm glow, rose 26 percent on our girls’ name list. Willow gained 13 percent.

Not every Instagram name is booming, however. Sierra, Walden, andLark all lost ground. And some filters didn’t even show up in our baby names database (yet). But don’t be surprised if you meet baby Mayfair, Sutro, Rise, or Brannan in 2016. #Instagrambabies may give the #nofilter hashtag a run for its money.

