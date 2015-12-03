BBC Opens San Bernadino Coverage With, “…Just Another Day Of Gunfire, Panic & Fear.”

(via: ThinkProgress.org)

The quip is painfully accurate. There have been 355 mass shootings this year in the United States, more than one for every day of the year that has passed so far.

But the commentary inherent in the BBC segment also speaks to how the United States is unique in this regard. In fact, the United States is the world leader when it comes to mass shootings. Despite having 5 percent of the world’s population, the U.S. is home to 31 percent of the world’s mass shootings since 1966.

A number of factors seem to contribute to this, but the high rate of gun ownership seems to play a key role. In fact, the connection between gun ownership rates and mass shooting rates isn’t unique to the U.S. Finland and Switzerland, two countries often thought of as being very safe, rank just below the U.S. in per capita gun ownership and similarly rank in the top 15 countries for mass shooters per capita.

More Here

Also See: #YesImAChristian Trends On Social Media And Inspires Thousands & POLICE: 17 Dead In San Bernardino Mass Shooting, 14 Injured

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!