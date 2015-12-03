5 Ways to Fight Everyday Apathy

(Relevant Magazine – James Harris)

It happens to all of us.

As a grad student, I know apathy well. Writing a paper the night before? Check. Figuring out the exact lowest score I have to get on a test in order to keep my grade intact? Check. Infuriating professors and mentors alike because of “potential” that never seems to be tapped? Check.

Apathy is an unsuspected villain. It seeps into your life and next thing you know, you’re finding it difficult to wake up for those early morning meetings. You dread the scheduled appointments and highlight the days on your calendar when you don’t have to appear. Your dream job has turned into bureaucratic nightmare; you go through the motions but the passion is gone. What was once so thrilling now leaves you glassy-eyed and looking for a way out. Where did the engagement go?

We’ve all experienced this to one degree or another. Whether it started with frustration, disillusion or weariness, you’ve been to a place (or might be there now) where you just can’t seem to find a reason to continue. You just don’t care.

The question is— how do you shake the slump? Here are some suggestions:

Get to the Bottom of Why You Feel Apathetic

How did you get here anyway? The first step in fighting apathy is discovering what has made you apathetic in the first place. Frustrated by misguided expectations? Worn down by the constant strains on your time and energy? Feeling unaccomplished in what you set out to do? Take the time to sit down and reflect on why it is exactly you’re feeling this way.

There is a good possibility that the problem doesn’t have to do with the job you’re apathetic about at all—the apathy may be coming from another place entirely. What are your relationships like? How have you changed since when you started? What else are you committing to that you’re not apathetic about?

Repent of Wrong Attitudes

Your work is not your own. If you’re going about your career for personal gain or glory, then there is a solid chance you will begin to not care once you get a taste of success. You accomplished the task! Now what?

Apathy ends where repentance begins. We’ve taken our (work, volunteering, education, ________) and made it all about ourselves. Don’t believe the lie. In actuality, the work you do isn’t just about you—you’re supposed to be giving Glory to God through it (Colossians 3:17). Pray for God to grant you a changed mindset.

Remind Yourself of All You’ve Been Given ~~> HERE

ALSO SEE: Points Of Power: God’s Compassion [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & A Little Positivity: New Yorker Gives Her Own Shoes To Barefoot Homeless Woman

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!