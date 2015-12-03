Cheese Garlic Bread Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ to 1 cup creamy Italian salad dressing ( or homemade )
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar
- 1 cup shredded Mozzarella
- 2 tsp dried parsley
- 1 loaf French or Italian bread, halved lengthwise
