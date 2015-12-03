Red Velvet Snow Cake with Snowman Macarons

(makes 10-12 macarons)

2 x 8-inch round cakes, use your favourite red velvet recipe (mine was a bust unfortunately)

250g cream cheese, softened

250g unsalted butter, softened

2 tsp of lemon, or adjust to taste (you can also add the zest of one lemon if you wish)

6 cups (about 750g) icing sugar, sifted

About 125g dessicated coconut

Click here for directions

Christmas Red Velvet Snow Cake Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com