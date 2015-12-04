CLOSE
Social Media Explodes: #WheresToto? During The Wiz Live [[VIDEO]]

(HollywoodLife.com)

NBC’s all-star production of ‘The Wiz Live!’ was a complete triumph…except for Dorothy’s little dog Toto! The Cairn Terrier was seen with Dorothy back in Omaha, but as soon as she arrived in Oz he went missing and Twitter went nuts over it.

The iconic line “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore,” wasn’t part of The Wiz Live and not just because Dorothy’s character in this version is from Nebraska. The lead character’s beloved dog was key in the opening scenes of the production before the tornado took Dorothy’s house away, but as soon as she wakes up in Oz, her pup’s no longer seen with her for the rest of the production! That had some Twitter followers mighty concerned about the fate of the beloved pooch!

According to The Wrap, the reason Toto went absent goes back to the original Broadway staging of The Wiz. The 1977 theatrical production’s dog trainer was reportedly unable to get the pooch ready for the entire show, so Toto only appeared in Dorothy in her the final scene back home. But Twitter followers didn’t know the reason he went missing, and went nuts with worry:

MORE HERE

Also SEEJenifer Lewis Brings Honesty To The Small Screen And Reminds Us To Live In Gratitude & ‘Empire’ Takes Spiritual Warfare Of Good Versus Evil To New Level

nbc , The Wiz , the wiz live! , Where's Toto

