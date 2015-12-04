CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Angela Bassett: “Love of God and Faith” Are Her Center

Angela Bassett may play complex and conflicted heroines on the big screen, but don’t be fooled. At the core of the celebrated thespian is an individual who is balanced by God and faith.

The actress says at her center is ” … love of God and faith …, ” according to a recent interview with Parade magazine.

After 30 years in the film industry, Bassett draws from a well of experience, and is careful to avoid the pitfalls that can accompany fame and money. “All those things are nice, but not if you serve them. They have the potential to devour.”

Although Bassett is a well-established actress, she knows the importance of keeping one’s priorities in order and maintaining a strong sense of self. “I pray to be strong,” she said. “To follow my dreams, but to not crave it so much that I’m easily preyed upon … All money is not good money and some of these situations can rob you of your good intentions. Knowing who you are and staying true to that is everything,” she told Parade. MORE

