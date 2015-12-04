His Name… Brandon Camphor & One Way

One of my favorite things to do is to meet new artists. Today, I had the opportunity to chat with Brandon Camphor & OneWay… a dynamic East Coast group that stylistically dances along the divide separating Christian pop and urban gospel music to create its own unique hybrid that’s earning it fans and followers from across the globe.

Camphor is not new to the gospel arena and has been recording since 2005. OneWay was born in 2007 as Camphor recruited singers Angela Jones, Julia McMillan, and Fred Cleveland; and musicians Joshua Davies, Jerome Baylor and Larry Mack. Currently they are hard at work on their forthcoming sophomore project, “Hope Is Alive.”

We talked about their current single, “His Name” and I got to know these energetic young adults who say their “mission is to be an example of righteous living to this generation.” (via: bc1way.com)

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/brandon-camphor-and-one-way.mp3

