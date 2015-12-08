CLOSE
Dating Site For Disney Lovers? Yes Minnie & Mickey… It’s True!

A new dating website wants to help Disney lovers find love.

MouseMingle.com has gained “thousands” of user profiles since its debut last week, says David Tavres, the site’s founder and a former Disneyland cast member.

“Disney fans are literally all over the world,” Tavres said. “That’s my hope is that this is not just a theme-park-centric site.  This is for the people who live in the middle of nowhere or in the Midwest or people who don’t live near a park in the rest of the world, but they still love Disney or something about Disney and they want to connect with other people who love it, too.”

(via: Orlando Sentinel )

A Mickey Mouse Bell tower on the outdoor plaza. Disney...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

To actually mingle with the Mouse fans, you know, make contact with others on the website, requires a monthly subscription price of $12.55.

Tavres says he referred to other dating sites such as eHarmony, Jdate and Farmers Only.  A disclaimers on the site claims that, MouseMingle.com “is an unofficial Disney fan site and is in no way part of The Walt Disney Company.” MORE HERE

