CLOSE
Relationships
HomeRelationships

‘Weak Men Can’t Love Strong Women,’ An Open Letter To Black Women

6 reads
Leave a comment

“I’ve given up on Black Women.”

Live life to express not to impress

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

(via: JackADaniels.com)

Those words are responsible for me losing 3 nights of sleep this week. Sadly, they were uttered from a man who looked very similar to me. Despite the fact that I was ease dropping and only overheard fragments of a conversation I wasn’t apart of and easily could’ve taken his words out of context, I vehemently disagree and in NO way believe in, subscribe to or share his sentiments.  In fact, hearing this, disgusted me and raised my blood pressure higher than it should be!  But it also caused me to ponder a much deeper question I want to ask you…

“Have you ever had a man tell you he loves you without wanting anything from you?”

Aside from your father, brother or immediate family… has it ever happened for you? I’m pretty certain I can guess your answer. Professionally, I’ve touched the lives of 1000’s through coaching, counseling, live events, radio or television and the response to this question seems to be the same… Whenever I pose that question to a room full of women, the individual responses start with a puzzled look of uncertainty that reluctantly morphs into slouched shoulders and then a shameful smirk that evolves into a look of disappointment after noticing the lack of raised hands in the room.

Well today I’m telling you, “I love you.” No attachments, no hidden agenda, no games or gimmicks. I say this as a Black Man loving his sister because I’m concerned.

Also SEE“All Of Us Are The Beneficiaries Of Strong Black Women:” Obama Fights For Women Of Color In CBCF Speech

As a Black Woman you have been ridiculed, marginalized, manipulated, demoralized, dismissed, unappreciated, disrespected, objectified and disappointed in too many ways.

The truth is, you’re beautiful; inside and out.

Though the world may criticize, judge, laugh, lust after or ridicule your worth, today I’m lifting you up because we can’t stand to lose ANYmore sisters to the minutia of marketing madness trying to minimize your value and worth.

Even though I say this, I wonder how much propaganda has subconsciously polluted your perspective of who you are and the capacity you have to be loved; more importantly the capacity to even love yourself. As a man, it pains me to see how you’re being disrespected by and depicted to the rest of the world; especially on television. Let television and social media tell it… the constant bickering, backstabbing, betrayals and fighting has become the blueprint and definition of how a black woman acts and attracts what she wants. It’s a subliminal message that is not true and has to stop… we must do better.

MORE HERE

ALSO10 Things Successful Black Women Have Said To Remind You Why The Struggles Are Worth It

9 TIRED Misconceptions About Black Women

5 photos Launch gallery

9 TIRED Misconceptions About Black Women

Continue reading 9 TIRED Misconceptions About Black Women

9 TIRED Misconceptions About Black Women

9 Tired Misconceptions About Black Women according to The DL Hughley Show's Jasmine Sanders - listen to her explanation here.

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Jack A. Daniels , Loving Black women , Loving Strong Women , Strong Black Women , Strong Women

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close