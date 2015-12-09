Rings Valued At $3,500 Dropped Into A Massachusetts Salvation Army Kettle

Billerica, Massachusetts Salvation Army Capt. David Childs was sorting out the bills and spare change that people had dropped into the red kettle outside of an area store on Monday when he came across something that stopped him in his tracks. (via: BostonHerald.com)

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Childs said. “Someone had dropped in a wedding band and a diamond engagement ring.”

The set of rings was appraised at $3,500 — an incredible gift, he said, that will help The Salvation Army provide meals, toys and other holiday support for those in need in the area, along with funding for food pantries, soup kitchens, social services and education programs throughout the year.

