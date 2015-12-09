CLOSE
CeCe & Hubby’s Date Nite At The Kennedy Center Honors

Can you say Date Night Goals? Two love birds cozied up together at one of the fanciest events of the year.

Annual Kennedy Center Honors

(via: EEWmagazine.com)

31-year married couple CeCe Winans and Alvin Love turned an evening at The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, into their own personal date night.

On Instagram, the GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist posted a smiling photo of their outing with the simple caption, “Date night. 12.6.15 #kennedycenterhonors

Aside from enjoying each other’s company, their attendance was with purpose: Winans was a guest performer at the extravagant event.

The Gala, with First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama in attendance, saluted five legendary artists on Sunday night.

MORE HERE

ALSO SEEBeBe & CeCe Winans Join Gospel Hall of Fame & CeCe Winans Still Trying to Come to Grip With Tragic Deaths of Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina

