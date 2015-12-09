Florida Gospel Singer Croons His Way out of Traffic Ticket

T.J. Bristol is a Florida man with an impressive set of pipes, which came in handy when he was pulled over recently for not wearing his seatbelt. (People.com)
Bristol detailed the encounter in a video he posted to Facebook, explaining that after he was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, he sincerely apologized to the officers and promised to wear one from now on, before thanking them with a rousing rendition of Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful.”
It worked for him. But I don’t suggest you try it… unless you can really, really sing!
