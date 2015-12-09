Mayor Duggan to address importance of partnerships with Detroit Faith-Based Summit

WHAT: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will speak to some 200 attendees of the Detroit Faith-Based Summit. He will speak about the importance in strengthening the partnership that exists between the City and the faith-based community in order to maximize the impact that vital City programs can have on the lives of residents.

City and state officials will also discuss efforts to curb homelessness, job re-entry for returning citizens, aging with dignity, community policing, grant writing and fund development, the Affordable Care Act and more.

To register, please call Terra DeFoe at 313-224-1371 or e-mail defoet@detroitmi.gov.

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 11. The conference runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., but Mayor Duggan will address the summit at noon.

WHERE: Greater Grace Temple Banquet Hall & Conference Center, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan; keynote speaker Robert Listenbee, administrator of the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention; University of Detroit Mercy President Antoine M. Garibaldi; Paul Bridgewater, president & CEO of Detroit Area Agency on Aging; Pamela Moore, president & CEO of Detroit Employment Solutions Corp.; Arthur Jemison, director of City of Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department; Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, director of Detroit Health Department;Krysta Pate, Detroit Land Bank Authority disposition manager; Detroit Police Cmdr. Todd Bettison; Detroit Police Investigator Brian Fountain; Danielle Waddell, federal project officer for the Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration

Mayor Duggan to address importance of partnerships with Detroit Faith-Based Summit was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com