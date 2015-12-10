Trip Lee: Why The Local Church Is Essential To Every Christian [[Video]]

via: DesiringGod.org

In less than three minutes, Trip Lee explains why the local church is essential to every Christian’s health.

Trip Lee: “Do whatever you can to find a church that preaches God’s word, that is centered around the gospel, and where people want to fight to love him more.”

