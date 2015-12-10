Kirk Franklin To Pastors Who Met With Donald Trump: This Is Why We’re ‘Losing Respect’ As Christians

Uh-oh. “Wanna Be Happy?” songwriter Kirk Franklin is not happy about some pastors’ decision to meet with Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump last week. (via: EEWMagazine)

In a series of Dec. 8 tweets, the Fo Yo Soul Recordings CEO scolds the leaders for what he sees as an opportunistic act.

To every pastor that stood next to Donald Trump last week, I hope you now see why we’re losing respect as Christians in the world… — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) December 8, 2015

While you were so busy wanting “camera time”, you didn’t “take time” to examine his character. Banning Muslims does not reflect our country, — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) December 8, 2015

“I am very disappointed in people that say they believe what I believe compromise that for contaminated influence,” ending with an exasperated, “I’m done.” Franklin’s recently released Losing My Religion album earned a Grammy nomination.

