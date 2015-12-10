CLOSE
Kirk Franklin To Pastors Who Met With Donald Trump: This Is Why We’re ‘Losing Respect’ As Christians

Uh-oh. “Wanna Be Happy?” songwriter Kirk Franklin is not happy about some pastors’ decision to meet with Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump last week. (via: EEWMagazine)

Kirk Franklin’s “Losing My Religion” Album

In a series of Dec. 8 tweets, the Fo Yo Soul Recordings CEO scolds the leaders for what he sees as an opportunistic act.

“I am very disappointed in people that say they believe what I believe compromise that for contaminated influence,” ending with an exasperated, “I’m done.” Franklin’s recently released Losing My Religion album earned a Grammy nomination.

Also SEEGrammy Nominations 2016 Include Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole & More & How Kirk Franklin Made History With “Wanna Be Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

