CLOSE
Parenting
HomeParenting

I Never Tell My Daughter She’s Beautiful, And I Want Others To Stop Saying It, Too

0 reads
Leave a comment

The (Mis)adventures of a Modern Mom: I want my daughter to be commended and complimented on her accomplishments and strengths, not her looks. (via: TheRoot.com)

Some blush to match my pink dress

Source: PeopleImages.com / Getty

First things first. This column is not about how beautiful my daughter Emmy is. This is not about oh-my-goodness-please-stop-noticing-my-daughter’s-model-like-breathtaking-beauty. Emmy’s cute. Like every other 8-year-old girl in her class—and beyond.

My concern is this. Often, when we are out and we see my friends, neighbors or co-workers, and they meet Emmy for the first time, often the first words are: You’re so pretty!

And of course it’s not just Emmy. For most little girls, that’s the go-to introductory compliment. I’ve taught Emmy to politely accept the compliment, but it makes me wince.

Also Check OutWhat To Do When You Don’t Agree With Your Child’s Parenting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Is God Calling You to Consider Adoption?

Of course, it’s wonderful that people feel that way about her, and they mean no harm. But my husband and I purposely don’t say that to Emmy. We will tell her that a particular hairstyle suits her or an outfit she put together is awesome. But we never say anything about her physical beauty. We tell her she is strong, resilient, brave and intelligent. When she overcomes a challenging math lesson, we cheer for her tenacity. When she stands up to a student who has been disrespectful, we cheer her bravery.

Neither of us ever tells her, “You are so pretty.” We want to celebrate the qualities that she controls and broaden her self-esteem. Some would say that telling her she’s beautiful also increases her self-esteem. But I don’t agree. She has no control over what she looks like. And I don’t think she should be congratulated for having a look that passes someone’s test of what pretty looks like.

MORE HERE

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
17 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

beauty is skin deep , building self worth , Cute Kids , physical beauty , raising girls , Raising Little Girls , self esteem

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close