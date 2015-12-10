I Never Tell My Daughter She’s Beautiful, And I Want Others To Stop Saying It, Too

The (Mis)adventures of a Modern Mom: I want my daughter to be commended and complimented on her accomplishments and strengths, not her looks. (via: TheRoot.com)

First things first. This column is not about how beautiful my daughter Emmy is. This is not about oh-my-goodness-please-stop-noticing-my-daughter’s-model-like-breathtaking-beauty. Emmy’s cute. Like every other 8-year-old girl in her class—and beyond.

My concern is this. Often, when we are out and we see my friends, neighbors or co-workers, and they meet Emmy for the first time, often the first words are: You’re so pretty!

And of course it’s not just Emmy. For most little girls, that’s the go-to introductory compliment. I’ve taught Emmy to politely accept the compliment, but it makes me wince.

Of course, it’s wonderful that people feel that way about her, and they mean no harm. But my husband and I purposely don’t say that to Emmy. We will tell her that a particular hairstyle suits her or an outfit she put together is awesome. But we never say anything about her physical beauty. We tell her she is strong, resilient, brave and intelligent. When she overcomes a challenging math lesson, we cheer for her tenacity. When she stands up to a student who has been disrespectful, we cheer her bravery.

Neither of us ever tells her, “You are so pretty.” We want to celebrate the qualities that she controls and broaden her self-esteem. Some would say that telling her she’s beautiful also increases her self-esteem. But I don’t agree. She has no control over what she looks like. And I don’t think she should be congratulated for having a look that passes someone’s test of what pretty looks like.

