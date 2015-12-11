Christian Power Couple Meagan Good & Devon Franklin To Host Faith-Based Singles Event

(via: EEWMagazine)

Christian couple DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good were spotted in LA recently with some of the entertainment industry’s most influential women.

The dapper couple attended The Hollywood Reporter’s 24th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast ahead of their Believers In Christ Pre-matchmaking event Sunday, Dec. 13.

Good and her husband will be helping God-fearing singles identify a compatible romantic interest through a company called Blulign.

In an Instagram video, Good shared critical questions solo believers should be asking before committing to a mate.

The “single to mingle” mixer will afford attendees the opportunity to participate in a meet and greet and have an “in-depth” one-on-one discussion with Good and Franklin, who met while working on a Christian film project and abstained from sex throughout their entire courtship.

“Not only will you be matched with other believers in Christ, but we take it to the next level by gaining more insight about you,” says the brand’s promotional web page.

MORE HERE

Also SEE: Meagan Good Explains Value Of Purity, Chastity And Commitment & DeVon Franklin: ‘I’m Just Being What God Called Me To Be’

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!