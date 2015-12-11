Michelle Williams: Pray I Get a Better Attitude About All This Christmas Stuff

Although she’s a gospel music singer, Michelle Williams is no fan of the Christmas season.

(via: blackchristiannews.com/ChristianPost)

“Pray I get a better attitude about all this Christmas stuff. I’m not about all the [shopping], the decorations, the cards,” Williams said while guest hosting on “The Real” talk show Monday. “Please send me one, if you do I’ll gladly open up. I hear things will change if I get married and have children, but just keep me in your prayers.”

The 35-year-old “Believe in Me” singer said she believes the Christmas season shouldn’t be limited to a few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

“I think it’s just the pressure of everything,” Williams explained. . “I feel like it’s Christmas all year round.”

Williams is frequently transparent with her supporters about her feelings and previously revealed that she battled with a bout of depression in 2012 that dates back to when she was 15 years old.

ALSO SEE: Michelle Williams ‘Believe In Me’ [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

While Williams admitted she did not want to deal with her issues for years, she didn’t realize that also meant she was not healed from certain situations. Years later, she sees the importance of both prayer and seeking professional help when dealing with depression.

MORE HERE

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!