4 Ways to Make Your Job More Fulfilling

It’s all in how you approach work.

I’m convinced you could hate any job. Seriously, think about your dream job: video game tester, coffee cupper, music reviewer—you could hate that amazing job if you started seeing it as monotonous and routine. (via: Relevant Magazine – Jonathan Malm)

And, to be honest, nearly every job becomes monotonous and routine at some point.

On the other hand, I think you could love any job that exists if you go into it with the right attitude. I once worked as a stock boy for Comp USA in the time of their most severe decline. It was a horribly monotonous job, and I had to wear a hand-me-down red shirt from a chain smoker who dressed two sizes larger than I.

But I enjoyed the job. I actually looked forward to going into work each day because I approached it like the best job in the world. In order to have that attitude, I did a few things I’ve seen others do in their jobs—people who love their jobs and can’t wait to get into the office each day.

Here’s what I did, and what you can do to make you job something you love.

Innovate in Your Role

If you’re doing the job just as it has always been done before, you’re going to begin to hate your job. Humans thrive on dreams and new possibilities, so you need to bring those into your work. I love the way Martin Luther King Jr. put it:

“If a man is called to be a streetsweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and earth will pause and say, ‘Here lived a great streetsweeper who did his job well.’”

When we do our jobs like we’re working directly for God, of course we would want to be the best.

How can a barista come up with a better way to brew a shot of espresso? How can an accountant find a better way to file information? How can a social media manager make the process better?

I don’t know. But I bet you could figure it out. And I guarantee your job would be more exciting if you did. Look for ways to innovate in your role.

Become the Go-To in an Area

Almost every workplace has that one guy who knows how to fix the copy machine when it breaks. Or the one person who gets tax law unlike anyone else. Or the one girl who knows how to set up the bagel toaster perfectly.

This sort of thing is what Joseph did throughout his life that ultimately led him to the right-hand spot by Pharaoh—the equivalent of second-in-command for a whole country. He was trustworthy and well organized, and he learned how to interpret dreams for his bosses. He became the go-to expert in every job he held, and that ultimately led to promotions.

Figure out something that seems to always be a problem at your job, and become the expert at fixing that problem. You’ll find renewed purpose and value. Not to mention, you’ll become invaluable to your boss when he or she knows you’re the one who can always solve the problem.

