He May Not Actually Believe In God, But Is Using God’s House To Promote Movie

One of the most revered actors of our time has highly controversial views on the existence of God, but that doesn’t stop him from stepping into the role of the divine on screen. (eewmagazine.com)

'Now You See Me' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Morgan Freeman recently visited mega pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church as a promotional stop for his upcoming National Geographic series, “The Story of God,” according to Houston KTRK.

The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who told the Daily Beast, “The highest power is the human mind. That’s where God came from, and my belief in God is my belief in myself,” will be the storyteller in the faith-focused program.

“The Story of God,” which airs globally in 2016 in 171 countries and 45 languages, will explore the mystery behind both God and religion by attempting to answer various questions about creation, miracles and resurrection. Freeman said,

“The story of God is one of the greatest mysteries and most important ideas in the world. For me, this is a personal and enduring quest to understand the divine, and I am humbled by the opportunity to take viewers along on this incredible journey.”

In addition to visiting one of America’s largest mega churches, boasting 40,000 members, Freeman will also travel to the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, the Bodhi Tree in India, Mayan temples, the ruins at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, and the Celtic monument at Stonehenge.

