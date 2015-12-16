CLOSE
Pulse
Home

School Apologizes After Making 8-Year-Old Change Out Of ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Shirt [[Video]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Mississippi mother is speaking out to ensure that other kids know they can speak up, after her 8-year-old was made to change out of her “Black Girls Rock!” shirt while at Popps Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi. (TheRoot.com and WLOX.com)

Elementary School Apologizes After Making Child Change out of ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Shirt

Source: WLOX.com / Screen Capture

Before she wanted her hair straightened and colored blonde,” said Jolly. “I’m like ‘No, baby. That’s not you. This is who you are. You don’t have to be like anyone else but yourself.’ And I feel like she should be comfortable in her own skin.

As part of this lesson, Jolly bought Makiyah-Jae a T-shirt that proudly proclaims, “Black Girls Rock!” Black Girls Rock! is a nonprofit that empowers young black girls and women. Makiyah-Jae has worn the shirt to her school multiple times, but recently she came home from school in a different shirt. Jolly promptly called the principal to figure out why.

“When I asked him what was the reason for him taking the shirt off of her, he said, ‘You’re right. It’s not in the policy. Nowhere in the policy does it state that the shirt is out of dress code,’ ” Jolly told the news station. “He said they made a judgment call; then I proceeded to ask, well, who are the judges judging my 8-year-old? And he said, ‘Well, I’m the principal, so I made the call.’ ”

Jolly then took up her complaint with an administrator for the school district, and shortly afterward, the school called to apologize.

MORE HERE

ALSO SEE: Tamera Mowry Housley: ‘Learn To Love The Hair You Were Born With’ & Brian Courtney Wilson: #WeAreWorthFightingFor & We’re Going To Win [[Interview + Music]]

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Black Girls Rock , self esteem , The Root , WLOX , young black girls

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close