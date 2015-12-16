School Apologizes After Making 8-Year-Old Change Out Of ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Shirt [[Video]]

A Mississippi mother is speaking out to ensure that other kids know they can speak up, after her 8-year-old was made to change out of her “Black Girls Rock!” shirt while at Popps Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi. (TheRoot.com and WLOX.com)

Before she wanted her hair straightened and colored blonde,” said Jolly. “I’m like ‘No, baby. That’s not you. This is who you are. You don’t have to be like anyone else but yourself.’ And I feel like she should be comfortable in her own skin.

As part of this lesson, Jolly bought Makiyah-Jae a T-shirt that proudly proclaims, “Black Girls Rock!” Black Girls Rock! is a nonprofit that empowers young black girls and women. Makiyah-Jae has worn the shirt to her school multiple times, but recently she came home from school in a different shirt. Jolly promptly called the principal to figure out why. “When I asked him what was the reason for him taking the shirt off of her, he said, ‘You’re right. It’s not in the policy. Nowhere in the policy does it state that the shirt is out of dress code,’ ” Jolly told the news station. “He said they made a judgment call; then I proceeded to ask, well, who are the judges judging my 8-year-old? And he said, ‘Well, I’m the principal, so I made the call.’ ”

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!