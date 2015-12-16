Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Recipe

0 reads Leave a comment
INGREDIENTS
- 12-14 egg roll wrappers
- 1 egg whisked with 1 tablespoon water
- 1 quart canola or vegetable oil, for frying
- Steak Marinade
- 1 pound top sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced across the grain
- 1/3 cup zesty Italian Dressing
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1/4-1/2 of red pepper flakes
- Filling
- 8 oz. mushrooms, sliced
- 1 green pepper, sliced
- 1-2 jalapenos, deveined, seeded and sliced
- 2 cups Mexican blend or Pepper Jack cheese or more to
