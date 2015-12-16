CLOSE
Recipes
Home

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Recipe

0 reads
Leave a comment
INGREDIENTS
  • 12-14 egg roll wrappers
  • 1 egg whisked with 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 quart canola or vegetable oil, for frying
  • Steak Marinade
  • 1 pound top sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced across the grain
  • 1/3 cup zesty Italian Dressing
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4-1/2 of red pepper flakes
  • Filling
  • 8 oz. mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 green pepper, sliced
  • 1-2 jalapenos, deveined, seeded and sliced
  • 2 cups Mexican blend or Pepper Jack cheese or more to

Click here for directions

Soul Food Table

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

5 photos Launch gallery

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Continue reading Bassman’s Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Bassman's Top 5 Houston Soul Food Spots

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Recipe was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

cheese , Egg Rolls , I Eat Houston , Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls Recipe , Steak

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close