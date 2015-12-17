Apple Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Recipe

Ingredients:
Cream Cheese Filling–
1 (8oz) package cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Challenge butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
2 Tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cake–
1 cup finely chopped pecans
3 cups flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup (packed) brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon allspice
3 eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup oil (canola, olive or vegetable)
3/4 cup applesauce (unsweetened)
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (I used Granny Smith)
Praline Frosting–
1/2 cup (packed) brown sugar
1/4 cup Challenge butter
3 Tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup roughly chopped pecans, for garnish
