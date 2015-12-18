Jennifer Mekel: ‘I Can’t Complain, God Is Opening Up Doors’

With her continued recognition as chorus master with the Akron Symphony, singer songwriter Jennifer Mekel entered the music industry as a new recording artist with a debut album DESTINY LIVE. The success of the DESTINY LIVE was apparent in the flood of television requests from popular shows like, Atlanta LIVE, the TCT Network and more.

However, she was not content on being dormant with her God-given gift or initial success. So today, we talked about her new single, GREAT GOD and where she got her unique style.

Check it out here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/jennifer-mekel-int.mp3

GREAT GOD by Jennifer Mekel ft. Boys and Girls Choir of Harlem Alumni Ensemble is available for download on iTunes and Amazon. Discover more about the dynamic Jennifer Mekel on her website jennifermekel.com.

