Kirk Franklin Surprises Walmart Shoppers In Maryland With Generous Gift Cards

While in town for Evangel Cathedral’s annual Christmas Celebration, Kirk Franklin’s plan was to distribute 60 free copies of his latest chart-topping Losing My Religion CD and also buy gifts, and groceries. (via: eewmagazine.com)

But he discovered the albums were not in stock, so he altered his plans in favor of an impromptu gave away Visa gift cards worth fifty dollars.

Franklin used a megaphone to announce, “Excuse me, ladies and gentleman; y’all might not want to leave. I got a blessing for a lot of people and I feel like being in the giving mood.”

“Bless me, Kirk!” ~Shouted a Maryland Walmart store Shopper.

Franklin chose military veterans, a home-schooler, teachers, a Walmart employee, single mothers and some random individuals as recipients of his generosity. There were no shortage of appreciative smiles, cheers and laughter throughout the process.

Before Franklin left he joined the crowd singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” After passing out the last of the gift cards, the big-hearted Gospel veteran posed for more fan selfies.

