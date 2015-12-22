CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Kirk Franklin Surprises Walmart Shoppers In Maryland With Generous Gift Cards

0 reads
Leave a comment

While in town for Evangel Cathedral’s annual Christmas Celebration, Kirk Franklin’s plan was to distribute 60 free copies of his latest chart-topping Losing My Religion CD and also buy gifts, and groceries. (via: eewmagazine.com)

But he discovered the albums were not in stock, so he altered his plans in favor of an impromptu gave away Visa gift cards worth fifty dollars.

Franklin used a megaphone to announce, “Excuse me, ladies and gentleman; y’all might not want to leave. I got a blessing for a lot of people and I feel like being in the giving mood.”

“Bless me, Kirk!” ~Shouted a Maryland Walmart store Shopper.

Franklin chose military veterans, a home-schooler, teachers, a Walmart employee, single mothers and some random individuals as recipients of his generosity. There were no shortage of appreciative smiles, cheers and laughter throughout the process.

Before Franklin left he joined the crowd singing, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” After passing out the last of the gift cards, the big-hearted Gospel veteran posed for more fan selfies.

MORE HERE

ALSO SEE: Kirk Franklin To Pastors Who Met With Donald Trump: This Is Why We’re ‘Losing Respect’ As Christians & Grammy Nominations 2016 Include Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole & More

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

kirk franklin , losing my religion , Maryland , Walmart

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close