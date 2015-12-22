It’s The Thought That Counts Right? 20 Hilariously Disappointing Christmas Gifts

There’s hardly anything more disappointing as a child than running downstairs on Christmas morning to rip open that present you think is a video game—only to find a pair of pleated jeans. And we’ve all been there, either on the giving or receiving end. (via: RelevantMagazine.com)

Of course, friends, relatives and neighbors mean well, they sometimes just swing and miss.

We asked you to share the most disappointing Christmas presents you’ve ever received. And, like always, you didn’t disappoint. Here are a few of our favorites:

@RELEVANT my grandma gave us hotel shampoo and soap. Along with toothbrushes that she found in her friends cupboard… — Kelsea Pribila (@KelseaPribila) December 20, 2015

@RELEVANT my sister got a brand new sports car, I got an electric toothbrush. — Jakob Woodward (@jakobhayden) December 21, 2015

@RELEVANT an empty cassette tape – though I did get a Walkman later with the cassette in it (Psalty), I was still too distraught to enjoy it — randy hamm (@randyhamm72) December 21, 2015

@RELEVANT My grandpa got me an off brand barbie on a stretcher, made complete with a blood bag (filled with red liquid “blood”). I was 7. — Me, Myself and I (@1FlashpointFan) December 19, 2015

@RELEVANT Mom wrapped a tube-shaped present like a caterpillar – pipe cleaner legs and googly eyes. Opened it – it was underwear. So sad. — Sarah Schrock (@SweetBatato) December 20, 2015

