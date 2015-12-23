Executive From Miss Universe Organization ‘Definitely’ Wants Steve Harvey to Host Again

(via: USmagazine.com)

Everyone makes mistakes. Even though Steve Harvey made a major blunder when he announced the wrong winner during the live Miss Universe telecast on Sunday, December 20, he’s welcome to host the show again next year.

Mark Shapiro, the chief content officer of WME IMG (the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization), told the Jim Rome Show that he’d love to have the Family Feud host back next year.

“He was funny, he was informative, he’s high energy, he’s got a great following,” Shapiro said of the 58-year-old comedian. “I definitely want him back, and I would hate to see him not come back. He’s going to want a shot to redeem himself.”

