Executive From Miss Universe Organization ‘Definitely’ Wants Steve Harvey to Host Again

(via: USmagazine.com)
Everyone makes mistakes. Even though Steve Harvey made a major blunder when he announced the wrong winner during the live Miss Universe telecast on Sunday, December 20, he’s welcome to host the show again next year.
Mark Shapiro, the chief content officer of WME IMG (the company that owns the Miss Universe Organization), told the Jim Rome Show that he’d love to have the Family Feud host back next year.
“He was funny, he was informative, he’s high energy, he’s got a great following,” Shapiro said of the 58-year-old comedian. “I definitely want him back, and I would hate to see him not come back. He’s going to want a shot to redeem himself.”
Also See: Steve Harvey Tried Pattie’s Pie For The First Time & Turned Into James Wright & Inspiration: T.D. Jakes Says “Own Your Happiness” on the Steve Harvey Show
2015 People's Choice Awards Winners
2015 People's Choice Awards Winners
1. Adam Sandler1 of 16
2. Melissa-McCarthy2 of 16
3. Betty White3 of 16
4. Outlander4 of 16
5. Hunter Hayes5 of 16
6. Chris Evans6 of 16
7. Iggy-Azaleia7 of 16
8. Kaley Cuoco with Kevin Hart8 of 16
9. Ellen Degeneres9 of 16
10. The Voice10 of 16
11. Lady Antebellum11 of 16
12. Chloe Grace Moretz12 of 16
13. Grey's Anatomy13 of 16
14. Viola Davis14 of 16
15. Ben Affleck15 of 16
16. Matt Bonner16 of 16
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!