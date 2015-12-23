CLOSE
The Braxton Sisters Sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ On ‘The Real’ [[Video]]

The talented Braxton sisters captured the spirit of Christmas season on Friday’s “The Real.”

For the first time ever, the quintet performed “Mary Did You Know?” live on television, delighting the audience and reminding the world of how gifted the church-bred vocalists are. (eewmagazine.com)

It was a special moment for Tamar, who just returned to “The Real” Wednesday, Dec. 16 after a harrowing health battle. Because of her recent illness and rib removal surgery, Tamar limited her vocal contribution, with sisters Towanda, Trina and Traci filling in.

Also SEETamar Braxton Says ‘Thank You Jesus’ After Surviving Pulmonary Embolism, Rib Removal Surgery & Returning To ‘The Real’ & Tamar Braxton Answers Critics with Scripture after Calling Herself the ‘Best’ Competitor on #DWTS

 

