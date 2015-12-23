A Few Tips For Making It Through A Dysfunctional Family Christmas

If you’ve ever caught a rerun of Everybody Loves Raymond, you’ve witnessed a pretty good take on society’s view of the dysfunctional family. The meddling in-laws. The sibling rivalry. The petty arguing. Sitcoms bank on those kids of stereotypes because we can all usually relate to an extent. (Relevant Magazine)
It pretty easy to create space and boundaries and pursue health with those tough family relationships during the year, but then the holidays come around, and with them the expectation of family time. Holidays happen to be emotionally charged by nature, so it can be tricky to navigate family gatherings. I have a few ideas that have served us well over the years.
An Invitation Is Not a Summons
The first time I heard that phrase, I felt like a huge weight was lifted off of my shoulders. I don’t have to attend a family gathering that will make me uncomfortable. It’s OK to opt out of a situation that either isn’t healthy, or you believe will cause more damage and bitterness than warm memories.
Don’t Participate in Drama
When someone we love is acting in a dysfunctional way, we have a choice. We can either choose to respond to the dysfunction in a way that perpetuates the issue, or in a way that extinguishes it.
For me, this usually comes in the form of a family member using manipulation to sway me to do something. I used to call it out on the carpet, which, in my situation, wasn’t helpful. The best choice I made is when I decided that I wouldn’t acknowledge it or give into it. When tactics don’t work, people stop using them. Boundaries don’t have to be loud. Sometimes inaction speaks louder than bullhorns.
Practice Forgiveness ~~> MORE HERE
Also SEE: The Braxton Sisters Sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ On ‘The Real’ [[Video]] & It’s The Thought That Counts Right? 20 Hilariously Disappointing Christmas Gifts
Stocking Stuffers The Fit Girl Will Love [GIFT GUIDE]
Stocking Stuffers The Fit Girl Will Love [GIFT GUIDE]
1. Perfect Stocking Stuffers For The Fit Girl1 of 14
2. Nike+ FuelBand SE, $992 of 14
3. Manduka eKO SuperLite® Travel Mat, $403 of 14
4. Hydro Flask Insulated Water Bottle, $29.994 of 14
5. Reebok Women's ONE Series Printed Leggings, $655 of 14
6. Under Armour Get Set Go Running Gloves, $24.996 of 14
7. KT Tape Pro, $19.997 of 14
8. Manduka eQua Mat Towel, $388 of 14
9. Gaiam Toeless Yoga Socks, $9.989 of 14
10. Lole Love Earflap, $2010 of 14
11. Sweaty Betty Competitor Run Hoody, $13011 of 14
12. Jaybird Bluebuds X, $169.9512 of 14
13. Yes To Cucumbers Face Wipes, $5.9913 of 14
14. ClassPass Membership, $9914 of 14
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!