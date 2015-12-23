A Few Tips For Making It Through A Dysfunctional Family Christmas

If you’ve ever caught a rerun of Everybody Loves Raymond, you’ve witnessed a pretty good take on society’s view of the dysfunctional family. The meddling in-laws. The sibling rivalry. The petty arguing. Sitcoms bank on those kids of stereotypes because we can all usually relate to an extent. (Relevant Magazine)

It pretty easy to create space and boundaries and pursue health with those tough family relationships during the year, but then the holidays come around, and with them the expectation of family time. Holidays happen to be emotionally charged by nature, so it can be tricky to navigate family gatherings. I have a few ideas that have served us well over the years.

An Invitation Is Not a Summons

The first time I heard that phrase, I felt like a huge weight was lifted off of my shoulders. I don’t have to attend a family gathering that will make me uncomfortable. It’s OK to opt out of a situation that either isn’t healthy, or you believe will cause more damage and bitterness than warm memories.

Don’t Participate in Drama

When someone we love is acting in a dysfunctional way, we have a choice. We can either choose to respond to the dysfunction in a way that perpetuates the issue, or in a way that extinguishes it.

For me, this usually comes in the form of a family member using manipulation to sway me to do something. I used to call it out on the carpet, which, in my situation, wasn’t helpful. The best choice I made is when I decided that I wouldn’t acknowledge it or give into it. When tactics don’t work, people stop using them. Boundaries don’t have to be loud. Sometimes inaction speaks louder than bullhorns.

Practice Forgiveness ~~> MORE HERE

