CLOSE
Pulse
Home

10 Things To Leave In 2015

0 reads
Leave a comment

As you prepare to step into a new year, reflect on all the old hindrances that need to be left behind.

To help you do that, here is listing 10 things you need to leave in 2015 (in no particular order), to ensure that you’ll have the most blessed and prosperous 2016. (EEWMagazine.com)

Woman Looking into a Rear-View Mirror

Source: Photomondo / Getty

#1 Negative thoughts: Don’t step into 2016 with a pessimistic attitude, assuming that nothing will change or improve. Dismiss doubtful, fear-based and defeastist thoughts, and replace them with the word of God.

#2 Hurt: We all are treated unjustly at some point in our lives, but don’t curse your new year by bringing old offenses into it. Whoever has hurt you, let it go. Forgive, so your blessings won’t be blocked.

#3 Failures: Some of the things you were hoping to do and succeed at didn’t work out in 2015. You’re not alone! Everyone has at least one failure they can point to this year. But don’t drag the baggage of failure into the new year and taint your expectations for better and more positive outcomes.

#4 Drama: Petty workplace wars. Silly church spats. Trouble-making people. Anything or anyone that currently and constantly stirs up strife in your life needs to be dropped off by Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Don’t taint your 2016 with a bunch of foolishness. Who has time for it? Not you.

#5 Dead-end romances: If you’re not married, but are involved in a relationship with a person who has demonstrated that they aren’t serious about growing and nurturing a healthy relationship, it’s time to cut those ties.   If you know in your heart of hearts that this dead-end romance has gone as far as it needs to, have the courage to walk away and leave room for something better in the coming year.

MORE HERE

Also SeeGame On Wednesday: Putting Your Goals In Perspective & How To Start The New Year In Peace [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

BET Celebration Of Gospel Performances In Photos

28 photos Launch gallery

BET Celebration Of Gospel Performances In Photos

Continue reading BET Celebration Of Gospel Performances In Photos

BET Celebration Of Gospel Performances In Photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Leaving behind , new year , New Year's 2016 , New Years Resolutions

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close