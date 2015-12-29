CLOSE
Faith And Spirit
Silence The World With Good Deeds [[Video]]

Many Christians today cannot stand being criticized by the world, and so they cave to what the world wants. They ignore the Bible and do whatever society does. In this video, John Piper founder and teacher of desiringGod.orghelps us win the world by living differently. He explains how our changed lives are one of the most powerful witnesses to the worth of Jesus Christ.

Live in conformity with Christ’s beauty so that people see his beauty and worth.

