Silence The World With Good Deeds [[Video]]

Many Christians today cannot stand being criticized by the world, and so they cave to what the world wants. They ignore the Bible and do whatever society does. In this video, John Piper founder and teacher of desiringGod.org, helps us win the world by living differently. He explains how our changed lives are one of the most powerful witnesses to the worth of Jesus Christ.

Live in conformity with Christ’s beauty so that people see his beauty and worth.

Study Guide Here

Also SEE: Four Truths About God’s Provision & How God Is Glorified in Our Weakness in 3-Minutes [[Video]]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!