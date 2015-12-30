CLOSE
Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2016

While the culture at large often dismisses mental self-care, in part because of the stigma against those facing mental illness, emotional well-being is a priority for everyone: One in four people globally will experience a mental health issue at some point in his or her life. (Huffington Post)

But even if you aren’t facing an issue like anxiety or depression, focusing on your mental well-being could still make 2016 the best year yet. Mental health affects how you think, feel and act on a daily basis, as well as influences how you handle stress, make decisions and connect with others.

If you’re set on making a vow for improvement next year, add mental health to the top of your priority list. Here are some easy ways to do that:

1. Talk to your doctor.

The first initial step of any health transformation is to consult a medical professional about the appropriate steps to take. General physicians are able to offer depression screenings (in fact, some even recommend that they should be a requirement) and mental health consultations. They can then refer you to a clinician who is able to tailor to your specific needs.

2. Practice gratitude.

Life’s so much better when you’re acknowledging the bright side. Research suggests that expressing what you’re thankful for — from your dog to your favorite song on the radio — will improve your mental well-being. Looking for some suggestions? Here are 100 things many people forget to be grateful for on a regular basis.

3. Try meditation.

Meditation is no longer some New Age fad that’s too intimidating to try. The practice has a host of health benefits, from better concentration to — yep — improved mental well-being. There are multiple methods of meditation that offer varying degrees of investment. That being said, the practice doesn’t have to be complicated: Try just setting aside five minutes for meditation when you wake up or before you go to bed. You’ll likely either start or end your day on a positive note.

4. Write in a journal.

Putting pen to paper can be a liberating and cathartic experience. Try keeping a journal or even just writing your anxieties and tossing them in the trash. A 2012 study found that writing what’s stressing you out and then physically throwing it away may help clear your mind. Experts also suggest writing when your worries are keeping you up at night.

5. Go to therapy.

Speaking of therapy — do it. Seriously. Just like you’d see a doctor for a physical illness, the same standard should apply to mental illness. There are multiple methods, from talk therapy to behavioral therapy, and a mental health professional can help you figure out the avenue that works best for you.

“Talking about your issues and problems out loud can be very helpful. It gives some perspective,” Gregory Dalack, chair of the department of psychiatry at the University of Michigan, previously told HuffPost. “Talking with somebody who is trained to understand anxiety and depression can be even more helpful to help manage those symptoms, reframe some of the negative thoughts we tend to have and move us to a place [mentally] where we can cope with those difficulties.”

