Fantasia Took Triumph Church To CHURCH! [Must See Videos]

Singer Fantasia brought in her New Year’s Eve with Triumph Church! Just before hitting the stage she posted a photo alongside her husband (SEE HERE) with the caption:
“Happy New Years🎉 We will bring it in Different this year.. Prayer is the Key to everything 🔑“
Her rendition of “Total Praise” was amazing. Watch below!
1. Father I Thank You 😢 for keeping me. I've been thrown into the Lions Den many times yet you still protected me.. Tomorrow will be one of the Greatest Days of my Life outside of having my children. Thank You for sending him to me Father and Bless Tomorrow as we come before You, Stay with us God.. We Love You so so so much... I'm not the same woman I use to be.. God made him Just for me... Tomorrow is almost here and I'm overjoyed... You guys, God did not forget about me... 😢😢😢😢😢Thanks for all The prayers I've gotten from you guys!Source: 1 of 5
2. **Not My Wedding Dress**more like Black Swan"Honey! Thanks @curtis_reynolds_entertainment you Rock my Love❤ these pics were for the Yacht thanks to the Fashion Mall for letting me use their location.. Beautiful place and Beautiful Dresses..Source: 2 of 5
3. Speechless.... @curtis_reynolds_entertainment Thank you for taking these amazing Pre-wedding photos to use on the yacht. Can't wait to see the wedding photos! How do we thank each and everyone who made Our Day one of he most unique and memorable days we will ever share. As we lay here reflecting we feel compelled to express our gratitude to Brian for giving me away and keep Dallas settled the entire ceremony and dinner. Thank you Derickus for always keeping my crown up! Lol Thank you Our Mothers (Diane & Donna) for witnessing your babies take fight! Thank you to Loretta for not only keeping my face beat, but for making THE most beautiful and delicious cake! Thank you to Queens Landing for allowing us to have our way and bringing our vision to reality. Big Ups to Gino and the band from High Point for rocking the boat until they literally cut the lights off and we had to leave. To our Bridesmaids and Groomsmen, thank you for being patient and encouraging throughout this event and all of our lives. DJ Shawn Nice: you brought life out of people we didn't know had life in them. Not one single watcher on the wall but we partied like it was our last! And last but far from least... To Stephane Herring (H. Point) Thank You for helping coordinate, plan, and make all our requests possible. Your touch & style of decor blew us away! And to those who texted, called, or prayed during this week and up until today... Know that we love you and we know that if we had more capacity you would have been there, but you were still there in spirit... Now... We are The Taylor's.... Here we come!Source: 3 of 5
4. @Stephanieherring1978 Is From my hometown.. Born and raise.. She did it ALL THE WAY UP for KENDALL and Myself.. Thank You Baby.. We would like to show you and your team how Happy and Grateful we are for making this day just how we imagined it. After the Honeymoon we would like to bring it to you. Thank You 😢Thank You 😢Thank You😢 again it was AmazingSource: 4 of 5
5. You are my Best Friend... And your All MINE... KING KENDALLSource: 5 of 5
