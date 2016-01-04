So, Here It Is – LSSU’s 41st Annual List Of ‘Banished Words’

So, if the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University get their way, this is the last time we’ll start a story this way.

The tradition was created by the late W. T. Rabe, former public relations director at Lake Superior State University and is now in its fifth decade.

Rabe and fellow LSSU faculty and staff came up with the first list of words and phrases that people love to hate at a New Year’s Eve party from their own pet peeves about language in 1975, and published it on Jan. 1, 1976. They knew they were on to something from the large amount of mail they received in the weeks that followed after the first publication. Since then, the list has consisted entirely of nominations received from around the world throughout the year.

Here are a few for 2016:

SO – So the word that received the most nominations this year was already banished, but today it is being used differently than it was in 1999, when nominators were saying, “I am SO down with this list!” Nominations came from across the country. “Currently, it is being overused as the first word in the answer to ANY question. For instance, “How did you learn to play the piano?” Answer: “So my dad was in a classical music club…” – Bob Forrest, Tempe Ariz.

So it’s getting really annoying. So can we please put a stop to this? – David G. Simpson, Laurel, MD

PROBLEMATIC – “A corporate-academic weasel word,” according to the Urban Dictionary.

Anything that the speaker finds vaguely inconvenient or undesirable, such as an opposing political belief or bad traffic. Contrast things that are self-evidently taken to be problematic with, say, actual problems like a hole in the ozone layer or a job loss. – Adam Rosen, Asheville, N.C.

BREAK THE INTERNET – A phrase that is annoying online word-watchers around the world.

I hope the list doesn’t ‘break the internet.’ (How else would I read it next year)? – Dean Hinrichs, Kansas City, MO

MANSPREADING – A word that is familiar to those in bigger cities, where seats on the bus or subway are sometimes difficult to find.

Men don’t need another disgusting-sounding word thrown into the vocabulary to describe something they do…You’re just taking too much room on this train seat, be a little more polite. – Carrie Hansen, Caledonia, MI

GIVING ME LIFE – The phrase refers to anything that may excite a person, or something that causes one to laugh.

I suggest banishing this hyperbole for over-use. – Ana Robbins, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

“This list of banished words is ‘giving me life’!”

More Banned Words Here

