CLOSE
Pulse
Home

So, Here It Is – LSSU’s 41st Annual List Of ‘Banished Words’

0 reads
Leave a comment

So, if the wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University get their way, this is the last time we’ll start a story this way.

The tradition was created by the late W. T. Rabe, former public relations director at Lake Superior State University and is now in its fifth decade.

Rabe and fellow LSSU faculty and staff came up with the first list of words and phrases that people love to hate at a New Year’s Eve party from their own pet peeves about language in 1975, and published it on Jan. 1, 1976. They knew they were on to something from the large amount of mail they received in the weeks that followed after the first publication. Since then, the list has consisted entirely of nominations received from around the world throughout the year.

Slang Terms and Symbol Doodles - Cool, Hot, Sweet

Source: KeithBishop / Getty

Here are a few for 2016:

SO So the word that received the most nominations this year was already banished, but today it is being used differently than it was in 1999, when nominators were saying, “I am SO down with this list!” Nominations came from across the country. “Currently, it is being overused as the first word in the answer to ANY question. For instance, “How did you learn to play the piano?” Answer: “So my dad was in a classical music club…” – Bob Forrest, Tempe Ariz.

So it’s getting really annoying. So can we please put a stop to this? – David G. Simpson, Laurel, MD

PROBLEMATIC “A corporate-academic weasel word,” according to the Urban Dictionary.

Anything that the speaker finds vaguely inconvenient or undesirable, such as an opposing political belief or bad traffic. Contrast things that are self-evidently taken to be problematic with, say, actual problems like a hole in the ozone layer or a job loss. – Adam Rosen, Asheville, N.C.

BREAK THE INTERNET A phrase that is annoying online word-watchers around the world.

I hope the list doesn’t ‘break the internet.’ (How else would I read it next year)? –

Dean Hinrichs, Kansas City, MO

MANSPREADING A word that is familiar to those in bigger cities, where seats on the bus or subway are sometimes difficult to find.

Men don’t need another disgusting-sounding word thrown into the vocabulary to describe something they do…You’re just taking too much room on this train seat, be a little more polite. – Carrie Hansen, Caledonia, MI

GIVING ME LIFE The phrase refers to anything that may excite a person, or something that causes one to laugh.

I suggest banishing this hyperbole for over-use. – Ana Robbins, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

 “This list of banished words is ‘giving me life’!”

More Banned Words Here

Also SEEFantasia Took Triumph Church To CHURCH! [Must See Videos] & Prayer For A New Year

 

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

Continue reading Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

2016 banned words , Banished Words , Lake Superior State University , LSSU's banished words

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close