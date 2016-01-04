CLOSE
Gunman Who Scares North Carolina Church Returns to Apologize (VIDEO)

Some people are calling it a miracle. Others say it’s an act of great courage. (WIAT.com)

A pastor saved the lives of his congregation when he confronts a gunman during his sermon, which happened to be on the topic of gun violence.

Just before midnight, a man walked in.

The first to see him was the pastor

“I asked him, ‘can I help you,’” said Larry Wright, Pastor of Heal the Land Outreach Ministries.

“I didn’t see anything but this big rifle,” said church member Taylor Morgan.

“His next words were can you pray for me,” said Wright. “When he said that, then I knew everything was going to be alright.

“Charleston was the first thing that went through my mind,” said Morgan.

“Then the man went up to the altar and put the gun up,” said church member Lucrecia Hall.

Days later, the congregation is still giving thanks, and just when we started to talk to the pastor about security in the church, the man responsible for the scare returned to apologize.

