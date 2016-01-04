CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Kurt Carr: ‘My Heart Is Broken But At Peace’ Over The Loss Of Dear Friend Natalie Cole

50 reads
Leave a comment
Natalie Cole Through The Years
12 photos

Some knew Natalie Cole the only as the daughter of jazz legend Nat King Cole, but one gospel singer simply regarded her as a friend. (EEWMagazine.com)

After hearing the “Unforgettable” singer died at 65 from complications linked to ongoing health struggles Carr tweeted,

“She was such a beautiful person inside and out,” said Carr, who once performed his hit song “I Almost Let Go” with Cole on Trinity Broadcasting Network’s flagship program, “Praise the Lord.”

Later reflecting on the importance of holding loved ones dear while mourning the loss of his friend, Carr said, “Tell your friends & family you LOVE them! Life is precious & short & we must cherish the ones we love!”

MORE HERE

Also SEELegendary Singer Natalie Cole, Daughter Of Nat King Cole, Dead At 65

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

I almost Let Go , kurt carr , Natalie Cole , Natalie Cole Dead at 65 , TBN

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close