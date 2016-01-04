Kurt Carr: ‘My Heart Is Broken But At Peace’ Over The Loss Of Dear Friend Natalie Cole

Some knew Natalie Cole the only as the daughter of jazz legend Nat King Cole, but one gospel singer simply regarded her as a friend. (EEWMagazine.com)

After hearing the “Unforgettable” singer died at 65 from complications linked to ongoing health struggles Carr tweeted,

Please Pray for Natalie Cole’s sisters and Her Son Robbie She was such a beautiful person inside and out…My heart is broken BUT at peace! — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) January 1, 2016

“She was such a beautiful person inside and out,” said Carr, who once performed his hit song “I Almost Let Go” with Cole on Trinity Broadcasting Network’s flagship program, “Praise the Lord.”

Later reflecting on the importance of holding loved ones dear while mourning the loss of his friend, Carr said, “Tell your friends & family you LOVE them! Life is precious & short & we must cherish the ones we love!”

My friend Natalie Cole came over for dinner & wanted some Chitlins! We got #SoulFood 😀 #NatalieCole #Unforgettable pic.twitter.com/JGICk7V6vc — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) January 3, 2016

