31st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominees & Details Announced [[Interview]]

It’s that time of the year again! I’m talking about gospel music’s most coveted award show… The Stellar Awards! Today, I had the opportunity to talk to Don Jackson, founder, chairman and CEO of Central City Productions, and executive producer of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, as well as former professional basketball player and pastor/musician/author Ben Tankard about this year’s premiere gospel event.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/01/the-stellars-announcement-2016.mp3

This year’s hosts will be Rickey Smiley & Sherri Shepherd at the Las Vegas, NV – Orleans Arena, Saturday, February 20, 2016 and will air March 6 – 11th on TVOne. The show will appear in national syndication March 12th — April 10th (for a complete listing of dates in each market visit thestellarawards.com).

For more info, visit thestellarawards.com. Tickets are also on sale for the Stellar Awards Pre-Show on Friday, February 19th and the Stellar Gospel Radio Awards on Saturday, February 19th. Both events will be held at the Orleans Arena Showroom and have to be purchased at orleansarena.com.

Top Nominees:

Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy – 10 Nominations

Erica Campbell – 8 Nominations

Pastor Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago – 8 Nominations

Tasha Cobbs – 6 Nominations

Jonathan McReynolds – 4 Nominations

See the Rest Here: The Stellar Awards

“Like” The Stellar Awards on Facebook/StellarAwards and follow them on Twitter and Instagram: @TheStellars

Also SEE: Gospel Music’s Casey J Earns 11 Stellar Awards Nominations & Randi Myles Stellar Awards All Access Pass [PHOTO ALBUM]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!