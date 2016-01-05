CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

31st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominees & Details Announced [[Interview]]

2 reads
Leave a comment

It’s that time of the year again! I’m talking about gospel music’s most coveted award show… The Stellar Awards! Today, I had the opportunity to talk to Don Jackson, founder, chairman and CEO of Central City Productions, and executive producer of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, as well as former professional basketball player and pastor/musician/author Ben Tankard about this year’s premiere gospel event.

Listen Here:

This year’s hosts will be Rickey Smiley & Sherri Shepherd at the Las Vegas, NV – Orleans Arena, Saturday, February 20, 2016 and will air March 6 – 11th on TVOne. The show will appear in national syndication March 12th — April 10th (for a complete listing of dates in each market visit thestellarawards.com).

Stellar Awards

Source: Stellar Awards / Stellar Awards

For more info, visit thestellarawards.com.  Tickets are also on sale for the Stellar Awards Pre-Show on Friday, February 19th and the Stellar Gospel Radio Awards on Saturday, February 19th. Both events will be held at the Orleans Arena Showroom and have to be purchased at orleansarena.com.

Top Nominees:

Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy – 10 Nominations

Erica Campbell – 8 Nominations

Pastor Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago – 8 Nominations

Tasha Cobbs – 6 Nominations

Jonathan McReynolds – 4 Nominations

See the Rest Here: The Stellar Awards

“Like” The Stellar Awards on Facebook/StellarAwards and follow them on Twitter and Instagram: @TheStellars

Also SEE: Gospel Music’s Casey J Earns 11 Stellar Awards Nominations & Randi Myles Stellar Awards All Access Pass [PHOTO ALBUM]

Stellar Awards 2015 In Pictures
19 photos

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

31st Annual Stellars , Ben Tankard , Don Jackson , Stellar Award Nominees , The Stellar Awards

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close