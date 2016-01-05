Kirk Franklin’s Song ‘Intercession’ Resulted From A Financial Struggle

The gospel industry veteran gets transparent about his economic struggles and how God used them to bring forth ministry. (EEWMagazine.com)

In a new interview in ESSENCE Live, the Kirk Franklin opened up about his own recent financial struggles, making his generous act last month blessing Walmart Christmas shoppers with gift cards, even more remarkable.

“There’s a song on the album called ‘Intercession’ and it was during a month where I was really in a financial crunch with my company,” the Fo Yo Soul Recordings CEO, who recently released his chart-topping project, Losing My Religion.

While sitting at the table with his accountant and his wife Tammy Franklin, Franklin said, “I started having anxiety attacks and feeling really out of control, and feeling really, really discouraged and defeated, and my wife was holding my hand, because she could tell I was bugging out.”

In the middle of his meltdown, “God just dropped a song in my heart. Sometimes, He’ll give me ideas for a song, or the melody, or the lyrics, but He dropped like a whole, complete song and I jumped from the table and ran to the piano, and the song is called ‘Intercession.’”

Out of the darkest pits come some of the most beautiful melodies and it turned out to be a really beautiful song. ~Kirk Franklin

Listen Here:

