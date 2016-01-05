CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Kirk Franklin’s Song ‘Intercession’ Resulted From A Financial Struggle

2 reads
Leave a comment

The gospel industry veteran gets transparent about his economic struggles and how God used them to bring forth ministry. (EEWMagazine.com)

Kirk Franklin’s “Losing My Religion” Album

Source: WPZR / Radio One

In a new interview in ESSENCE Live, the Kirk Franklin opened up about his own recent financial struggles, making his generous act last month blessing Walmart Christmas shoppers with gift cards, even more remarkable.

“There’s a song on the album called ‘Intercession’ and it was during a month where I was really in a financial crunch with my company,” the Fo Yo Soul Recordings CEO, who recently released his chart-topping project, Losing My Religion.

While sitting at the table with his accountant and his wife Tammy Franklin, Franklin said, “I started having anxiety attacks and feeling really out of control, and feeling really, really discouraged and defeated, and my wife was holding my hand, because she could tell I was bugging out.”

In the middle of his meltdown, “God just dropped a song in my heart. Sometimes, He’ll give me ideas for a song, or the melody, or the lyrics, but He dropped like a whole, complete song and I jumped from the table and ran to the piano, and the song is called ‘Intercession.’”

Out of the darkest pits come some of the most beautiful melodies and it turned out to be a really beautiful song. ~Kirk Franklin

Listen Here:

Kirk Franklin comes to Detroit March 25th! Get Tickets here: Fox Theater Also SEE: Grammy Nominations 2016 Include Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark-Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole & More

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

 

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

intercession , kirk franklin , losing my religion

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close