President Obama Gets Emotional Talking About New Gun Control Measures (Video)

President Barack Obama grew emotional Tuesday as he made a passionate call for a national “sense of urgency” to limit gun violence. (CNN)

President Obama gets emotional while unveiling new gun control measures https://t.co/tdmh7BVVKA https://t.co/dzd4ZLicbW — CNN (@CNN) January 5, 2016

“Every time I think about those kids, it gets me mad,” Obama said, pausing to wipe away tears.

MORE HERE

SEE: President Obama Singing “Hotline Bling” Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day & President Obama Invites Us To Reflect On ‘Greatness Of American Generosity’ [VIDEO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!